Ellen (Ellie) M. Reardon, 79, of Manchester passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ellen was born August 16, 1939, the daughter of the late James J. and Helen (Foley) Reardon. She lived in Hartford most of her life until moving to Manchester in 2007. Ellen had worked for 25 years as a payroll administrator for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and volunteered for Alateen. She served as a eucharistic minister at St. Bridget Church, enjoyed reading and playing cards, and camped at the Hollytree Campground in Ashaway, RI. She is survived by her son, James Reardon of Syracuse, NY; her granddaughter, Hannah Ebner; her three sisters, Marilyn Schock of East Hartford, Arlene (Bill) Flood of Portland, and Kathleen Kennell (Norm) of Arkport, NY, as well as her brother-in-law Ed Reynolds of Rocky Hill, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her sisters Margaret Reynolds and Patricia Monahan. Family and friends will remember Ellen for her fun-loving personality, her delicious lemon meringue pie, her unwavering faith, and her kindness and compassion. Her family and friends give special thanks to her caregiver, Acu Gloria Agbodigan.Family and friends may call at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester on Tuesday, March 19th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday March 20th at 10 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St Teresa of Calcutta Parish, in St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester followed by burial in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry c/o the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 18, 2019