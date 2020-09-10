Ellen Marie Burton, 89, of Hartford peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born April 22, 1931 in Hartford, daughter of the late Elijah and Rebecca (Morton) Chambers. Before retiring, Ellen was a CNA at Mount Sinai Hospital, Hartford. She was a devoted member of the Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, Hartford for many years. She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Burton-McBride of East Hartford, Donna L. Burton of NY; a granddaughter, Kendra L. Tiggle of NY; a great-granddaughter, Kailee S. Tiggle of NY; two brothers, Steven LaCross of Enfield, Wayne Chambers of Hartford; two sisters, Lorraine Carter of NC, Rebecca Henton of Hartford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by four sisters, Gladys Hooks, Dolores Smith, Bernice Burton Smith, Valerie Strong; three brothers, Alfred Chambers, Elijah Chambers, Jr. and Cornelius Chambers. Funeral services will be private. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com