Ellen Marie Murphy, 87, beloved wife of 61 years to Jack B. Murphy, passed away on June 30, 2019, in Hartford, CT at Hartford Hospital after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Marie exceeded the life expectancy that she was given by more than a year. Marie proved that she would never give up to this painful disease despite the pain she endured. She was born in Newport, RI on July 19, 1931; the first born of two loving parents, the late Emilio and Delia (Finnerty) Ionta. She lived her first 27 years in Newport, RI and always considered herself a "Newporter". Marie graduated from Rogers High School Class of 1949 and went on to work for the Newport School Department and the New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. as a Sales and Service Representative. In 1958 Marie married Jack Murphy, a high school friend who had just finished his active duty as a Naval Aviator. They moved to Manchester, CT where Marie worked for SNET as a service representative and then moved to South Windsor, CT in 1961. Marie participated in many civic groups in South Windsor, including the Ladies Guild of St. Margaret Mary Church and CCD teaching for many years. The PTA and community chorus, South Windsor Women's Club, The League of Women's Voters, The Registrar of Voter's Office, the First Human Rights, Appointment Commission in South Windsor and Board of Education Sub Committee were among the many endeavors to help her community and her church. While a busy mother of three active children, caring for her grandchildren and as care giver for her mother and mother-in-law she worked for the South Windsor School System, Vernon School System, and Manchester Child Guidance Clinic as a special education teaching assistant. This was her special vocation caring for children and always teaching a lesson. Her cooking and housekeeping couldn't be matched and her family celebrations will be sadly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Jack, who shared life to the fullest with Marie and cared for her completely throughout her illness. She also leaves her three children, John Michael Murphy, Michael Bernard Murphy and his wife Lori and Katie Anne Cronin and her husband David; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a Sister-In-Law, Anne Eileen Doherty Ionta. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Ionta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will be held privately at St. Columba's Cemetery in Middletown, RI. The family would like to thank the staff at the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center and the North 11 section of Hartford Hospital for the excellent service and kindness they continuously provided throughout Marie's illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Marie's memory may be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019