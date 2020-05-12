Ellen (Callahan) Maughan, 77, of East Hartford, CT wife of the late Patrick J. Maughan, died Friday May 8, 2020 in Beacon, NY. Born October 18, 1942 in County Sligo, Ireland, daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (O'Boyle) Callahan, she came to the United States in 1977 and had lived in East Hartford and Ellington before moving to Beacon, New York in 2018. Ellen enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love for Bingo and going to the casino! Ellen is survived by her seven children, Michael, David and spouse Teresa, Stephen & spouse Coleen, Miranda, Daniel & spouse John, Lorraine & spouse Rob, Geraldine and spouse Glen. Ellen is also survived by several grandchildren,Timothy Maughan, Leanne Maughan, Erin (Maughan) Whited & husband Andrew, Kayla Prickett, Taylor Conforti, Victoria Maughan, Mary Maughan, John Maughan & Anthony Etri-Maughan, as well as two great-great grandchildren, Xavier and Eviana. Ellen is also survived by siblings, Mary Scanlon of California and Paul Callahan of Sligo Ireland. Lastly, Ellen is survived by several nieces and nephews from around the globe. She was predeceased by a son Patrick and a daughter Mary and many of her 17 siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wingate, Beacon, NY Resident Fund or, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital Foundation, Newburgh, NY on behalf of Ellen Maughan. Services with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury will be private. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.