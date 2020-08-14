Ellen Nati Wlodkowski, 92, a 65-year resident of West Hartford, passed away on August 10, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. Ellen was born in New York City on November 14, 1927, the second child of Peter Nati and Josephine Galluzzo Nati who had immigrated from Italy. She moved to Connecticut in her teens and graduated from Central Connecticut Teachers College in 1950. Ellen was vivacious and optimistic, loving and personable. She was happily married to her beloved husband, Stan Wlodkowski, for 45 years until his death in 1998. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; her children and grandchildren were the center of her life.Ellen taught elementary school in New Britain in the 1950s but gave up her career to raise her family. When her children were grown, she returned to teaching, first at St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Hartford and then as a substitute in the West Hartford schools for over 30 years until finally retiring at age 80. Ellen was a great friend and neighbor, an avid reader, and a phone conversationalist par excellence. She loved people and people loved her. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and flower arranging. Some of her happiest memories were of times spent with the Buena Vista Garden Club. She relished her role as the official flower arranger for all family functions. In her later years, she enjoyed her weekly card group and sewing at the United Methodist Church on Monday mornings. Ellen was a do-er, an organizer and loved to be busy and to be surrounded by people. She struck up conversations with people wherever she went and knew how to put people at ease. Ellen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Joellen and Bill Bradford of Westport, CT, her son Stan Wlodkowski and his husband of Los Angeles and her son Peter Wlodkowski of San Diego and by her three adored grandchildren Harry Bradford, Charlotte Bradford and Lawson Wlodkowski. A memorial service will be organized at a future date when people can again gather together safely. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.americancancersociety.org
) or to the charity of your choice
.