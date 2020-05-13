With deepest sorrow, Elliot Ginsberg, 73, passed away peacefully at home on May 12th, with his loving wife, Lorie, by his side. Son of Maurice and Ida Ginsberg of blessed memory, Elliot was born in Hartford on July 2, 1947. His life was a living example of his favorite verse from Micah, "What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God". A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Elliot was known for his devotion to social justice, his generosity and his compassion for those less fortunate. He was a loyal and trusted friend and colleague, devoting himself to public service. Elliot was a lover of life and enjoyed world travel with Lorie, his wife of 26 years. He cherished family get togethers and time spent with friends on the beaches of Rhode Island, the Jersey shore and the lakes of Connecticut and Vermont. He loved a good party and was well known for his dance moves. Before his retirement in 2018, Elliot served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology in East Hartford . Prior to this he proudly served for 10 years as Chief of Staff to Congressman John Larson, a lifelong friend and "brother". Elliot's career in public service was extraordinary. He began as a young attorney for Connecticut Legal Services in New Britain , later serving as its Senior Manager and Executive Director of the Training and Advocacy Program. He stood in the corridors of the State Capital working as a lobbyist and was known as relentless and persuasive, and capable of bringing opposing sides together. At age 39, he was appointed by Governor William A. O'Neill as Commissioner of the State Department of Human Resources, where , through his visionary leadership, he created and drove initiatives for homelessness, elderly and disability services, AIDS residences and child support enforcement. He was then appointed as a Family Support Magistrate for the Connecticut Judicial branch, where he served for 6 years. Elliot always answered the call to serve on commissions and non-profit boards; he was especially proud of his work with Oak Hill and the Charter Oak Cultural Center. A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Connecticut School of Law, he was always ready to share a story about his time as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves. Besides his wife, Lorie Sedor, Elliot leaves his son, Matthew Ginsberg of West Hartford, his sister Barbara Jones and her husband, Mark, from Florida, a niece, Maura Woods and her husband Dana and their daughter, Riley, of Cromwell, CT., his cousins Ellen and Neal Litinger of New Jersey, Robert and Beverly Smith of South Windsor , CT, and Steven and Carey Smith of Florida, and his many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Elliot's family is incredibly grateful for the many acts of kindness and support shown during his illness, especially by his lifelong friends, Bill and Sheryl Breetz, and John Carson, and Dr. Felice and the team at the Hospital for Special Care, and the nurses at Starling Infusion Center, Rocky Hill. A special thanks to his personal caregiver, Stephanie, who was at his side making him smile and easing his journey. Elliot will be remembered for his kind heart and generosity, and would want us to remember to treasure the time we have, and to love fully and be loved. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information or to sign the guestbook for Elliot, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ALS Association, Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT or consider performing a random act of kindness. A celebration of Elliot's life will be planned for a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.