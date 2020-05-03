Dr. Elliott Morton Brown, known as Bud, died peacefully at Sunrise of Oakland Hills assisted living in California on March 22, 2020. He was 88. The cause was vascular dementia. Bud was a beloved father and uncle and a respected psychologist, who dedicated his long career to aiding specifically lower-income children and families. The hallmarks of his life were his boundless love of music, puns, peaceability, and helping others. Bud was born in Hartford, CT, in 1931 to Benjamin and Sylvia (Schwartz) Brown, joining his beloved big brother, the late Richard (Dick) Brown. He graduated from Hartford's Weaver High School in 1949, earned his bachelor's degree from Brown University in 1953, and earned his master's and Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut in 1955 and 1961, respectively. At UConn, he met some of the most significant people in his life: two wisecracking fellow Ph.D. candidates who became his lifelong friends and a source of unending shared amusement; and a petite brunette master's candidate in English literature, the late Dr. Patricia (Pollock) Brown, who became his wife. After graduating from UConn, Bud and Pat moved to Europe, married in France in 1961, and spent the next few years teaching for the US Army at bases in Verdun and Étain. When France began its NATO withdrawal and Army bases closed, the couple moved to Rhinebeck, NY, where Bud worked with emotionally disturbed youth at what was then the Astor Home for Boys; and where the couple's two daughters were born. At the end of the 60s, Bud and family settled in Worcester, Mass., where Bud counseled low-income children and families at the Worcester Youth Guidance Center, eventually becoming the center's Chief Psychologist and head of its family–therapist training program. After retiring in the late 1990s, Bud moved to So. Orleans, Mass., where he had some of the happiest years of his life. He loved his friendly neighborhood; was an almost daily visitor to the Snow Library; volunteered at the Orleans Transfer Station Gift House; and cheered the Orleans Cardinals/Firebirds from a lawn chair every summer. After being invited to the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Chatham by his dear friend Jim Robinson, Bud became a deeply engaged UU member: singing in the choir, working in the seasonal Thrift Shop, and co-founding the popular All Worn Out Jug Band (AWOJB). Long after dementia stopped Bud from playing "trumpazoo" with the AWOJB, or recorder with his "Tooters" recorder group, or steel drums at Nauset Beach with Cape Steel, Bud continued to whistle and sing. Days before his death, he harmonized happily to a recording of Iris Dement's "Let the Mystery Be", a song about what happens once we die, which Bud had sung with AWOJB and performed at his wife's request at her funeral in 2006. Bud is survived by his daughter Annie Brown (of Portland, Ore.); his daughter Dorothy (Darcy) Brown-Martin, son-in-law Jamie Martin, and granddaughters Mia and Natalie Martin (of Oakland, Calif.); and by a loving and large group of nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces. Memorial contributions may be made to the UU Meeting House's Music Fund at 819 Main St., Chatham, MA, 02633.



