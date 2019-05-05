Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Elma Hite Obituary
Elma Hite, 91, departed this life on April 27, 2019. She was born in Nansemond County, VA on June 16, 1927 to the late Phillip Everett and Evelyn Craddock. Elma was a member of St. Paul Deliverance Church and prior to her retirement, she was employed by the City of Hartford.Elma loved to travel and loved spending time with her family.She leaves to cherish her memory, her cousin, Jacqueline Everett. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by sons, Lennon and Lloyd Hite; two brothers and three sisters. Services for Ms. Hite are private. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Ms. Elma Hite, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
