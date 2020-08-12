1/1
Elmer J. Snyder III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer J. Snyder III, 60, of Hampton, CT, died unexpectedly in his home on August 7, 2020. He was a self-employed Investor and desired to be an AKC Breeder. He also had dreams of restoring his 1600's farmhouse. Elmer loved all of his Alaskan Malamutes as his children, was an avid Baseball, (Boston Red Sox fan), Football (NYG), and all sports. He also enjoyed nature. He has left behind his two dogs Lady and Panda, his father Elmer J. Snyder Jr. his sisters, Katherine A. Snyder & Laura A. Snyder, his nephew Dylan C. Snyder, his cousin Christine Burdick and several other cousins; as well as his very close friends Chester Lapila and Maureen Robinson. In lieu of flowers please donate, In Memory of Elmer Snyder, to Alaskan Malamute Assistance League, c/o Treasurer, PO Box 7161, Golden, CO 80403. Please make checks payable to 'Alaskan Malamute Assistance League' (no abbreviations). The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6-8:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, CT 06040. A graveside service will be held at St. Bridgets Cemetery, 80 Oakland Street, Manchester, CT 06042 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00AM. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.manchesterfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss....
May all your precious memories help you find some peace....
REST EASY ELMER.....
REST EASY.............
Mary Arsenault
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved