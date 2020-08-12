Elmer J. Snyder III, 60, of Hampton, CT, died unexpectedly in his home on August 7, 2020. He was a self-employed Investor and desired to be an AKC Breeder. He also had dreams of restoring his 1600's farmhouse. Elmer loved all of his Alaskan Malamutes as his children, was an avid Baseball, (Boston Red Sox fan), Football (NYG), and all sports. He also enjoyed nature. He has left behind his two dogs Lady and Panda, his father Elmer J. Snyder Jr. his sisters, Katherine A. Snyder & Laura A. Snyder, his nephew Dylan C. Snyder, his cousin Christine Burdick and several other cousins; as well as his very close friends Chester Lapila and Maureen Robinson. In lieu of flowers please donate, In Memory of Elmer Snyder, to Alaskan Malamute Assistance League, c/o Treasurer, PO Box 7161, Golden, CO 80403. Please make checks payable to 'Alaskan Malamute Assistance League' (no abbreviations). The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6-8:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, CT 06040. A graveside service will be held at St. Bridgets Cemetery, 80 Oakland Street, Manchester, CT 06042 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00AM. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.manchesterfh.com