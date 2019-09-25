Home

Elmet Mand, 78, of Glastonbury, CT, widower of Martha (Sagan) Mand, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Elmet served in the United States Air Force and retired from Aetna. He will be dearly missed by his two children, Jessica Mand of Glastonbury, CT, and Eric Mand of New York, NY, and his partner, Carrie Ellen Phillips of New York, NY, and their children Poppy (9), Matilda (5), Emerson (5) and Iggy Mand (3). A private graveside service celebrating Elmet will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 10:30 am at Old Church Cemetery, 983 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 25, 2019
