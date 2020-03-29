|
Elmore "Jim" J. Sozio, 101, of Vernon, formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Jim was born on June 24, 1918 in Hartford beloved son of the late Antoinette Lepore and Michael Sozio. Jim was raised in Hartford, attended Hartford schools and had been a lifelong resident until moving to Vernon in 2019. He was a veteran of WW II., proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, Jim was employed as a vision lens manufacturer. He lived for over 50 years on Garden Street, nestled amongst Connecticut's Insurance Companies; where he made many friendships & memories that will live on. Jim most enjoyed traveling and Spain was one of his favorite vacation spots. He is survived by his sister Maria Maglieri Vlahovich and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Jim was predeceased by his siblings, Clara Sozio, Anthony Sozio, Rocky Sozio, Dolores Kostek and Jane Cristalli and his dear friend Eddie Murphy. Funeral services and burial in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery will be private. There are no visiting hours at this time . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020