Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Elijah Kellogg Church
Harpswell, CT
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Hartford, CT
Elna R. Hunter

Elna R. Hunter Obituary
Elna (Ellie) R. (Pfau) Hunter of Harpswell, Maine peacefully departed this world to be with her lord on November 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alan Hunter, Sr. and her son Russell C. Hunter. Her survivors include three sons, Alan, Jr. (Susan) of Midlothian, VA, Douglas S. (Andrea) of Southwick, MA and Robert C. (Anne) of Henniker NH, her daughter in law Debra (West Hartford, CT), 11 grandchildren, and 22 great children and numerous other relatives and friends. Ellie was a longtime resident of Harpswell, Maine and a proud member of Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 AM at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell. Interment and a graveside service will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, CT on Saturday, November 23 at 11:30 AM. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
