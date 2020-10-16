She has planted trees of life that will live on her legacy. May you soar with angel's wings in Heaven and shine down upon your offspring. Eloise Stalk, 89, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on October 7, 2020 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Born in Eros, Louisiana on August 2, 1931, Eloise was the daughter of the late John and Irene (Thornell) Costin and the oldest of 6 children; four deceased sisters, one surviving brother, Donald (Ruth) Costin. Eloise was a loving and devoted wife to U.S. Army Captain Johnson Theodore Stalk for 63 years. Upon his discharge from the Army, they lived in New Britain, CT from 1957 to 1963. In June 1963, she moved to Rochester, NY and resided there until 1999. During this time, she founded Eloise Stalk & Associates (1969). Eloise ran a successful business specializing in antique show promotions, estate sale management and personal property appraisals for 25 years. Eloise became recognized as the largest and most regarded antique show promoter in upstate NY. She was well respected by a number of fortune 500 companies for her vast knowledge and expertise in the field. Eloise served as President of the Genesee Valley Antique Dealers Association. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Eloise was a member of the Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester (1963-1999). She served as a Sunday school teacher and Store House representative. Eloise's name was embroidered on a quilt honoring her contributions. In December 1999, she and Johnson moved to Portsmouth, RI and resided there to present. Eloise continued her faithful work and became a member of the First Congregational Church in Bristol, RI where she organized and directed their church bazaar for many years which raised record donations. She was a long-time member of the Women's Guild which provided fund raising and charity work for the church. Eloise thoroughly enjoyed family time, cooking/baking, sailing, traveling abroad, and caring for her garden of abundant flowers. Eloise is survived by her husband Johnson T. Stalk; three sons, Brett (Pat) Stalk; Bryan (Daisy) Stalk; and Darren Stalk; and her daughter, Celeste (Scott) Ortenzio. Survived by her grandchildren, Kristi (Eric) Kohl, Kaitlyn Stalk, Carrie Stalk, Andrew (Kelsey) Stalk and great grandson, George Elliott and many dear relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain CT on Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, 35 Cold Spring Road, Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
.