Elsa C. Lucca (Caracuzzi) 93 of Rocky Hill, beloved wife of the late Angelo L.Lucca, passed away peacefully on Wednesday , September 30, 2020. She was born in Fondi Italy on January 26,1927 to Thomas and Maria Caracuzzi. Elsa led an active and fulfilling life, with her family, her church, and her community. She was also an assistant Special ed teacher for many years. She leaves behind a daughter, Carol Newton of Marshfield Ma., and sons, Richard and his wife Nancy of South Windsor, and John and his wife Sharon of Milford. She will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren, and ten great- grandchildren. Elsa is also survived by her sister Mary Kaczmarek, and her brother Thomas Caracuzzi of Fl. She is predeceased by her daughter Debra (Lucca)Henson, and her sister Ersilia Kindl. Services will be private. For online guestbook, please visit: www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
.