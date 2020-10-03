1/1
Elsa C. Lucca
Elsa C. Lucca (Caracuzzi) 93 of Rocky Hill, beloved wife of the late Angelo L.Lucca, passed away peacefully on Wednesday , September 30, 2020. She was born in Fondi Italy on January 26,1927 to Thomas and Maria Caracuzzi. Elsa led an active and fulfilling life, with her family, her church, and her community. She was also an assistant Special ed teacher for many years. She leaves behind a daughter, Carol Newton of Marshfield Ma., and sons, Richard and his wife Nancy of South Windsor, and John and his wife Sharon of Milford. She will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren, and ten great- grandchildren. Elsa is also survived by her sister Mary Kaczmarek, and her brother Thomas Caracuzzi of Fl. She is predeceased by her daughter Debra (Lucca)Henson, and her sister Ersilia Kindl. Services will be private. For online guestbook, please visit: www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Elsa was a wonderful person. I loved her and the time I spent with her. I am so sorry for your familys loss. God Bless
Candi Kalinowski
Friend
October 2, 2020
Elsa, you are the last of my three sisters in which I loved all of you equally, as I know you loved me!
My heart breaks for you so!! I know that you are in heaven now, and some day we will be all together again !
I love you so much!
Tom
Tom
Brother
October 3, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
