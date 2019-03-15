Services Donohue Funeral Home 366 W Lancaster Ave Wayne , PA 19087 610-989-9600 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Donahue Funeral Home 366 Lancaster Ave Wayne , PA View Map Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Donohue Funeral Home 366 W Lancaster Ave Wayne , PA 19087 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Katharine of Siena Church 104 S. Aberdeen Avenue Wayne , PA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elsi Barnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elsi Maria Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elsi Maria Brown Barnes, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Radnor, Pennsylvania on March 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank Whitney Barnes and by three daughters, Barbara Barnes (Michael) Stephano, Laurie Barnes (Jack) Foy, and Kelly Barnes (Chris) Hoey as well as five grandsons, Grant Stephano, Blake Stephano, Chase Stephano, Wyatt Foy, and Drew Reardon. In addition, she is survived by her in laws, Walter Asche, Joyce Barnes Stone and Charles Barnes and predeceased by her parents and sister Anna Brown Asche. Elsi Maria Brown was born on June 26, 1937 in Hartford, Connecticut to two German immigrants, Joseph Brown (formerly Braun) and Barbara Seidl, whom she cherished for all of her life. Her beginnings were humble, but so rich in love, family and faith. She felt she had the best parents in the world, and amazingly, never once uttered a word against either. She was followed by a younger sister, Anna Katherine, a few years later. Both sisters grew up surrounded by loving aunts, uncles and cousins whom they loved to laugh and joke with in their hometown of East Hartford. Her life was full of Friday nights at their German Club, called the Hartford Leiderkranz, attending St. Rose's Church every Sunday, cheerleading and sports. She graduated top of her class from East Hartford High School in 1955 and was proud to be named Captain of the Red Team. She loved competing in any sport, but especially in basketball. In her German home, Instead of eating mashed potatoes, they ate bread or potato dumplings called "knodels"; instead of saying good night, it was "gute nacht." Traditions she carried on with her own daughters and grandsons. At the age of 16, Elsi met Frank AKA Buzzard Barnes and they were married a few days before her 21st birthday. The beginning of their 60 year marriage began with Elsi being the provider while Frank obtained his master's degree. Frank often commented how she would only alot him one dollar a day, sending him off with daily lunches consisting of wheat germ and milk so that they could save money for a house. They moved from East Hartford to Annapolis, Abington, and Rochester and finally, Radnor in 1972. Over the course of their 60 year marriage, they were blessed to tour countless countries and share these experiences with various friends and family. Most important to her, however, was always spending time with her family at home, which included daily phone calls and big Sunday dinners. Elsi didn't want to miss anything going on with her girls or grandsons and always called to find out the latest grades, or sports scores. She loved her daughters all being close by and regularly told them how very blessed she was. She relished her morning walks with girlfriends, Radnor Ski Trips, her luncheon groups at Belrose with the old Rowland Elementary Gang and those with her tennis pals at Aronimink. Elsi was a "people person" and had the ability to get along with anyone and everyone. She was drawn to various clubs such as the PTA, her neighborhood association, Garden Club, Devon Horse Show, Junior League and Christmas House Tours. She believed that having a lot of friends was important and enjoyed hosting their annual Super bowl and Christmas parties or tennis round robbins. Consistent with her favorite saying that the "early bird got the worm," holidays were on a serious schedule. Christmas gifts were bought in September just in case one of the kids got sick; the day after Thanksgiving, the house and dining room table were decorated for Christmas; the day after Christmas, the table was ready for New Years. What she will always be remembered for, however, will be waking her daughters up in the morning singing "rise and shine," always being a shoulder to cry on, typing papers late into the night, and warming her daughters up for tennis matches, just as if she was about to about to walk onto the court herself. In fact, there are many that remember loud gasps coming from outside the court from a certain mom just as one of her daughters was about to hit a second serve! She made others the best they could be, pushing them academically and athletically, always reminding that hard work was second to none. She rejoiced in every achievement, and endured every pain. She was the ultimate supporter, cheerleader and teacher. With three daughters, the house was full of sleep overs and girl gossip. And she truly loved every minute of our girlfriends telling her the latest tale! As each married, there became a "balance in the force." Elsi was blessed with the unconditional love and support of her three son in laws. The once "girl house" subsequently switched to a home dominated by grandsons, legos and trains. She never failed to remind her daughters that the job of being a mother was the most important job that one would ever hold. She loved to cook big dinners on the weekends in case a group rolled through the door, which always lit up her day. She adored each and every one of her five grandsons and cherished watching them in little league, basketball and football games, track meets, concerts and school plays. In the few weeks before her stroke on July 8th, Elsi and Frank were blessed to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. She soaked up the sun and even enjoyed one last dip in the pool. After her stroke, she fought hard for 8 long months, surrounded by friends and family. Elsi was our shooting star, the beating heart of our home. Her daily presence will be dearly missed, but she will never, ever be forgotten.Friends and relatives are invited to her visitation this Friday, March 15th from 5-8pm at Donohue Funeral Home located at 366 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. On Saturday, March 16th there will be a 10:30AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Avenue, Wayne, PA followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery located at 235 Matsonford Rd, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019