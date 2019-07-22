Elsie B. (Colturi) Poirot, Canapa, 92, of Enfield, died peacefully July 19, 2019 at a West Hartford nursing facility. She was born October 1, 1926, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (Fumiati) Colturi. After attending schools in Hartford and graduating from Weaver High School class of 1945, she married William Poirot and moved to Enfield in 1955, she worked nights at First National Grocers as a comptometer operator while raising three children. She then worked for the Connecticut Bank & Trust in Enfield. Bill passed away in 1975. While working at the bank she met Robert Canapa, the next love of her life. After retiring from the bank, she worked part time at The Icing, an Enfield distributor of ladies accessories. And after leaving the Icing, she volunteered for more than 10 years at The Felician Sisters Adult Day Care. Elsie was an avid reader of romance novels – "not the trashy ones" - and blazing through various word puzzles, including the Sunday Times magazine cross word puzzle in ball point pen. She also enjoyed a host of passions that included knitting, crocheting, going to the casinos and above all, spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her three children, a daughter Carol Poirot and her husband Ken Karpuska of Marlborogh, CT, a daughter Kathy Herrick and her partner Steve Gaudette of Ocala, FL, and a son Frank Poirot and his wife Susan Devito of Windsor, CT, a step daughter, JoAnn Canapa of Vermont, a brother Joseph Colturi and his wife Barbara, of Falmouth, MA, a sister Irene Folger and her partner Robert Smith of Enfield, a grandson Ethan and his wife Tina Hebert, and two great granddaughters Emily and Jenna Hebert all of Southington, CT., and two great friends, Carolyn Kelly of Enfield and former son-in-law James Lefebvre also of Enfield. Family and friends are invited to meet the family Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Rd., Enfield, CT., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Rd., Enfield, and burial will be at Mt St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 060111. To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 22, 2019