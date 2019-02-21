Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Brandolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Brandolini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie Brandolini Obituary
Elsie Brandolini, 95, of New Britain, widow of Arthur Brandolini, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.Born in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Constantino and Filomena (Poletti) DiDonato. Elsie was a New Britain resident since 1924 and was formerly employed at Stanley Works. She was a member of St. Joseph Church. Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Koetter of San Diego, CA; a sister, Rose Giusti of Waterbury; a grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Elsie was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Elsie with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.