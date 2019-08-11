Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Our Savior
John's Island, SC
Elsie Cocco Easterbrook


1931 - 2019
Elsie Cocco Easterbrook Obituary
Elsie Cocco Easterbrook passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13th. She was at home on Seabrook Island, South Carolina, where she had lived for the past twenty years, after relocating from Connecticut, where she was born on August 4, 1931. She was 87 years old and in those years she proved to be an extraordinary woman, mother, and teacher who had an impact on her community and the lives of dozens upon dozens of individuals in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Pre-deceased by her parents Domenick and Mary Cocco, prominent in Connecticut politics, business, and philanthropy, and her brother, Dr. Thomas B.D.Cocco, a Connecticut surgeon, she is survived by her husband, Ray Easterbrook, sons Craig and his wife Dr. Claudia Rocha of James Island, SC, and Bradford of Stamford, CT. Her grandchildren were the light of her life: grandson Christopher, and grand daughters Sophia, Shawn, and Adaire. She leaves also her sister, Virginia Simpson, of Walterboro, SC, and nephew David Simpson, of James Island, SC. and nephews Thomas Cocco, Christopher Cocco and Justin Cocco and niece Nicole Cocco Constantino who all reside in Fairfield County, CT. A Memorial service to celebrate her life which will be held at Church of Our Savior, John's Island, SC on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
