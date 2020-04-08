|
Elsie P. Dorau, 95, of Berlin, widow of Albert Joseph Dorau, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Southington Care Center. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Corna) Pentore. Elsie was a former New Britain resident and a Berlin resident most of her life. Elsie was formerly employed as a travel agent at Globe Travel in New Britain. Being in the travel business, Elsie was a world traveler. She and her husband Albert also spent many winters in Naples, Florida. They volunteered at New Britain General Hospital and at NCH Hospital in Naples. Elsie also volunteered at the Jerome Home in New Britain. Her family will always remember her for her love, grace, wisdom and strength. She was a member of St. Paul Church, the Ladies Guild at St. Paul Church, the Ladies Auxiliary at the Hospital of Central CT, and the Red Hat Society. Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Marilyn Dorau, Peter and Catherine Dorau; a nephew, Richard Pentore and his wife Janina; a niece, Leanne Carlson and her husband David; grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey Dorau (Jennifer), Gregory Festa (Jill), Jennifer Souhrada (William), Bradley Dorau, and Kyle Dorau; grandnieces and grandnephews and their spouses, John Pentore (Alyssa), Eric Pentore (Nicole), Jaquelyn Pentore, Lindsay Paris (Fred), William Carlson (Leslie), and Mary Kate Carlson; and several great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, her long time friend and co-worker Lois Arena and many other close friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Harry Pentore and Peter Pentore. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Rose and the nurses and staff at Southington Care Center for their compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Elsie with the family in the online guest book @ www.eicksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020