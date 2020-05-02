Elsie Rossitto, 92 of Portland, CT, wife of the late Fred C. Rossitto, passed away peacefully at Middlesex hospital hospice on April 29th, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. She was born in Lancashire, England, moved to London at the age of 14 and worked in a factory making mortar bombs during WWII. In 1947 she made her way the US where she moved to Middletown, CT and later settled in Portland, CT. Elsie and Fred ran Brownstone Amusements Carnival. You could always find Elsie at the Floss wagon making cotton candy and candy apples. She was known as "Ma" to all of her faithful employees. Elsie was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Left to mourn her are her children Tony D'Antonio of Middletown, Patty (Tom) Hajek of Trumbull, Barbara (Corey) Triblets, Freddy (Joann) Rossitto of Portland, TJ (Marianne) Rossitto of Colebrook, NH, Nancy (Michael) Bordonaro of Portland, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased by her grandson, Freddy A. Rossitto. Elsie loved to travel to N.H especially at Christmas time because she loved the snow. She enjoyed watching basketball and was a lifelong UCONN Huskies fan. Elsie spent much time doing jig-saw puzzles and puzzle books. She was a big fan of Harry Potter movies and loved watching marathons when they were on. Furthermore, Elsie was kind and compassionate and was always there for her family. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held on Monday, May 4th at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Portland, CT. D'Angelo's Funeral Home, Middletown, CT is in charge of all funeral arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Elsie Rossitto to the Portland High School Athletics (95 High Street, Portland, CT 06480), Portland Youth Services or Portland Food Bank (P.O. Box 71, Portland, CT 06480).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store