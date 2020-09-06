Elsie Veronica Edwards Sottile, age 93, of Naperville, IL. She passed away peacefully, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville, IL. Elsie was born November 27, 1926 in Hartford, CT to her loving late parents, Gardner and Elsa Edwards. She married Frank Sottile in 1948 and together they had three children. Elsie is survived by her children: Steven (Lynn) Sottile of East Hartford, CT, Jeffrey Sottile of Naperville, IL and Lisa (Jim) Stover of Woodridge, IL; grandchildren: Matthew (Danielle) Kirkey, Daniel (Chelsie) Kirkey, Jack Stover; and great-grandson: Owen Kirkey. Elsie was the youngest and predeceased by all of her siblings: Gus Edwards, Grace Percival, Virginia King, Ruth Hannon and Helen Cousins. She grew up in the North End of Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School. Elsie lived a long life, most of it near family in CT. In 1997, she moved in with her daughter and family, where she lived until 2012. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2012, she moved into a supportive living community and lived there for almost two years. As the disease progressed, Elsie needed more care and moved into Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville. She lived in the Hamilton unit for the past six years and was cared for by a wonderful loving staff of nurses and caregivers. Alzheimer's disease took her from us slowly over the past eight years. Her spunk and feisty demeanor stayed with her until the end. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
