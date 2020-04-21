|
Elva Rubera, 97 of Marlborough, passed away into the arms of the Lord on April 12, 2020. Elva was born in Van Buren Maine, and was the daughter of Thomas and Edith Gagnon (Nadeau). She loved both of her parents and had a special bond with her father. Elva moved to Conn and met her loving husband, Louis at Rubera's Restaurant in Hartford, where she was employed as a waitress. They were married and spent 50 years together. They operated four restaurants during this time: Rubera's on Main St., Strand Cafeteria, Stage Door on Clinton St., and Rubera's on Park St., all in the city of Hartford. She also worked at Red Coach Grill, and worked and drove a food truck for her father in-law "Pops Lunch". She was a member of St. Luke Church in Hartford. Elva & Louis had three sons: Sebastian, Deno & Louis. Elva enjoyed her trips back home to Maine and especially loved visiting with her niece Johanna Beaulieu. She was blessed with many special friends in her life to include Joe & Josephine D'Amato. Elva loved dogs, ceramics, and took pride in her appearance as you'd never catch her with her hair not being done. Elva was "one of a kind" she was a woman with a magnetic personality, full of spunk, and was always there for everyone. We were truly blessed to have her as our Mother. Elva was predeceased by her husband Louis, their son Sebastian, and his wife Pat, sisters Edmay, Edna, Irene, Doris, Cecile, and brothers Ludger & Raymond. She is survived by her sons Deno and wife Bette, Louis and wife Debra, and her grandchildren whom she adored. Heidi & Chris, Danny, Louis, Joy and husband Jake, Hope, Thomas, Joseph and Grace. Mass will be held on April 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Please call 860 368-1117 if you plan on attending as seating has been limited. Donations may be made to Haitian Health Foundation in Norwich or to the Connecticut Food Bank.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020