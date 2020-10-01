Elvia Julia (Ackerman) Kupchunos has passed away to be with her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2020. She was born December 3, 1925 in Windsor, Connecticut to Ruth (VanAllen) and Oscar Ackerman. During World War II, in 1944-1945 she worked making parachutes before she married Anthony Kupchunos on June 28 1948. Elvia is survived by her children; Khadijah (Carol) Shafiq and her husband Rashid of East Hartford, Wesley Kupchunos and his wife Donna of Southwick, MA and David Kupchunos and his companion Robin of Enfield. She also leaves behind five grandsons: Wesley Jr. of GA, Brian of MA and Tony Kupchunos of MA, Scott Luc of NC and Michael Luc, great granddaughter Gabrielle Gibson of GA, great grandsons: Connor, Maddox and Kellen Luc of NC, Gray of GA. She leaves her best friend and companion, Ben Anderson as well as many cousins, friends whom she loved. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Alice Bacon and husband Anthony Kupchunos. Elvia retired in 1991 from Imperial Nurseries. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles and working in her greenhouse which she won at a flower show. She would always say about her passing, "No crying for me because I am going to a better place in heaven with my people." She has asked Gil Anderson, Ben's nephew to give the sermon, and jokingly would say "Gil, say something funny and say it quick." In lieu of flowers please donate to the Veterans Association of your choice. A calling hour will be held Thursday, October 1st. 2020, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with service to follow immediately at 12:00 pm, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com