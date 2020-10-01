1/1
Elvia Julia (Ackerman) Kupchunos
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvia Julia (Ackerman) Kupchunos has passed away to be with her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2020. She was born December 3, 1925 in Windsor, Connecticut to Ruth (VanAllen) and Oscar Ackerman. During World War II, in 1944-1945 she worked making parachutes before she married Anthony Kupchunos on June 28 1948. Elvia is survived by her children; Khadijah (Carol) Shafiq and her husband Rashid of East Hartford, Wesley Kupchunos and his wife Donna of Southwick, MA and David Kupchunos and his companion Robin of Enfield. She also leaves behind five grandsons: Wesley Jr. of GA, Brian of MA and Tony Kupchunos of MA, Scott Luc of NC and Michael Luc, great granddaughter Gabrielle Gibson of GA, great grandsons: Connor, Maddox and Kellen Luc of NC, Gray of GA. She leaves her best friend and companion, Ben Anderson as well as many cousins, friends whom she loved. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Alice Bacon and husband Anthony Kupchunos. Elvia retired in 1991 from Imperial Nurseries. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles and working in her greenhouse which she won at a flower show. She would always say about her passing, "No crying for me because I am going to a better place in heaven with my people." She has asked Gil Anderson, Ben's nephew to give the sermon, and jokingly would say "Gil, say something funny and say it quick." In lieu of flowers please donate to the Veterans Association of your choice. A calling hour will be held Thursday, October 1st. 2020, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with service to follow immediately at 12:00 pm, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 30, 2020
My Aunt Ellie, as she was affectionately known, was a Very Special Lady. A holiday or birthday would never go by without her sending beautiful greeting card. And that card was always made extra special by a personal message from. She also never missed a family function as her health would allow.

Aunt Ellie would always take a break from her crossword puzzles when we visited, to offer and prepare us a tasty refreshment.

R.I.P. Dear Aunt Ellie. We will miss your wisdom, wit and precious Smile.

Love - Gil and Denise Anderson

Gil Anderson
Family
October 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved