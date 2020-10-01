My Aunt Ellie, as she was affectionately known, was a Very Special Lady. A holiday or birthday would never go by without her sending beautiful greeting card. And that card was always made extra special by a personal message from. She also never missed a family function as her health would allow.



Aunt Ellie would always take a break from her crossword puzzles when we visited, to offer and prepare us a tasty refreshment.



R.I.P. Dear Aunt Ellie. We will miss your wisdom, wit and precious Smile.



Love - Gil and Denise Anderson





Gil Anderson

