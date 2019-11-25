Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery
East Street
View Map
Elvira B. Levin Obituary
Elvira "Ellie" B. Levin, 87, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Seymour Levin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Antwerp, Belgium to the late Isaac and Golda (Chariton) Berliner, she was separated from her mother during the Holocaust and was shuttled to different shelters with the Red Cross and other organizations in France before making her way to New York as a teenager. She lived with her aunt and uncle in Brooklyn, New York until her marriage in 1954. She moved several times before settling in Windsor in 1968. Ellie enjoyed being a part of the Windsor Old Towners Square Dance Club and founded the French Club at the Windsor Senior Center. She is survived by her sons, Gary Levin of Hartford and Daniel Levin of Lindenhurst, NY; and her grandchild Ryan Levin of Windsor. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her aunt and uncle, Ida and Abraham Nissenbaum and her brother Leon Berliner. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A graveside service will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, November 27 at Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery on East Street. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
