Emanuel Aletta, 89, of Portland CT passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, after a long illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Josephine Aletta (Checko), and is survived by his sons, Michael Aletta of Cromwell, and John Aletta of Portland; his daughters and their husbands, Kathy and Russell Therrien of Hollywood, MD, Rose Aletta and Donald Roy of Portland and Belinda and Donald Yankowski, Jr. of Portland; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Katelyn Yankowski of Portland and Justin Aletta of Hebron; his sisters, Jenny Faraci of Middletown; Natalie Cianci of Portland, Esther Kotch of Middletown, Josephine Vonella of Bristol; many nieces, nephews and relatives; and was predeceased by his brother Frank Aletta of Portland. Born in Portland CT on April 30, 1929, he was the son of the late Nicola and Rose (Pirruccio) Aletta. He grew up in Middletown, served as a private in the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany after World War II. He was employed in manufacturing businesses in Connecticut and was active in local politics. He was a devoted husband, father and friend who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, any donations in Emanuel's memory may be sent to Middlesex Hospice c/o Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. A mass will be held in Emanuel's name at St. Mary's Church at 45 Freestone Avenue in Portland, Connecticut on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 am. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary