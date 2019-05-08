Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Resources
More Obituaries for Emanuele Cassarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emanuele G. "Manny" Cassarino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emanuele G. "Manny" Cassarino Obituary
Emanuele "Manny" G. Cassarino, 78, of Bristol, passed away on May 5, 2019 at home. He was born on January 18, 1941 in Camogli, Italy, son of the late Sebastiano and Elba (Schiappacasse) Cassarino. Manny retired from Stop and Shop after more than 35 years of employment with the company. He was an avid New York Giants and UCONN Girl's Basketball fan. Manny enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Manny is survived by his brother Giovanni Cassarino of Southington; niece Christina Cassarino and her husband Steve Ditota of Southington; nephew Mark Cassarino and his wife Shreve of VA; great nieces and nephews Michael, Maria Rose, and Julia Ditota of Southington and Ella Cassarino of VA; and several cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol starting at 9AM until leaving for St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LiveWell, 1261 S Main St. Plantsville, CT 06479. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Manny's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now