On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Emanuele Pantano, 74, was called to eternal life at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on August 23, 1945 in Italy, he was the son of the late Sebastiano & Paola (Gulino) Pantano and came to the United States in 1963. Prior to retirement, he was a supervisor with Hand-Dee Spring, giving many years of dedicated service, and was a founding member of the Canicattinese Society. Aside from his family, Emanuele found such happiness and joy in his vegetable garden, where his tomatoes and peppers made him famous in the South End of Hartford. He also loved cooking and providing delectable nourishment for others. He will always be remembered and loved for his kind and gentle soul, which never had an ill word for anyone. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Lucia Sala. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 48 years Lucy (Sbona) Pantano, his children Sebastian, Steven and Melissa, siblings Corrado and Sam, and grandson Justin. All services are private and under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020