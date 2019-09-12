Home

Emerson L. Harrison Obituary
Emerson L. Harrison, 93, of Glastonbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10th. Emerson was predeceased by his loving wife Ann Harrison. Emerson was born in Lynchburg Virginia and grew up in the Southern Railway town of Monroe, Virginia. He was a World War II Veteran where he served in the Army Air corps as a Flight Engineer aboard B29 bombers. Emerson worked 33 years for Pratt and Whitney in Supplier Quality. During his retirement he volunteered at Bradly Airport at the Connecticut Information Booth. Emerson is Survived by his 2 sons, William Harrison of Glastonbury and Bruce, wife Jerri Harrison of Columbia; 4 grandchildren, Joshua, wife Mylinda Harrison of Worcester, Jessica, husband Mark Genzlinger of Glastonbury, Janelle Kelly of Columbia, and Juliann Overturf, of Columbia; 7 great grandchildren, Avery, Nora, Seamus, Hailey, Kenzie, Leah, and Kaylee. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT 06033 has been entrusted with the arrangement.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
