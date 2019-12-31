Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Middlewoods of Farmington
Resources
More Obituaries for Emery Kovach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emery B. Kovach


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emery B. Kovach Obituary
Emery B. Kovach, 90, originally of Springfield, NJ, beloved husband of Evelyn Irvine, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Libickozma, Hungary, on May 31, 1929, to the late Imre and Zsofia (Menyhart) Kovacs. Emery was raised in Hungary and assisted his family with caring for the animals on their farm. He later graduated from college with an engineering degree. Emery came with his brother Victor to the United states in 1956 and settled in Union, New Jersey. He married and had 5 children. He worked as a draftsman for RCA and for General Electric prior to retirement. Later in life Emery became an active member of Evangel Baptist Church, singing in the choir where he met his wife Evelyn. They were married in August of 1998. Together they enjoyed traveling, visiting their children and grandchildren, attending church and singing in the choir. Besides his wife Evelyn, he leaves behind his children Thomas Kovach, Maria Kovach, Barbara Kovach, Cecelia Kovach, Patricia Mickus and son-in-law Shaun Mickus; grandchildren Justin, Caroline, Stephen, Diana and Michael; step-children Jeanne Kessler and husband Randy, Laurie Merwin and husband Alex, Greg Irvine and wife Vicky; 8 step-grandchildren Greg and wife Abby, Melanie, Lindsay, Hillary, Josh, Grace and Hannah; his brother Victor Kovach and wife Sieglinde and brother Ferenc Kovacs and wife Ilona. A Memorial service will be held at Middlewoods of Farmington on Sunday, January 5th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emery's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now