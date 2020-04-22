|
|
Emery G. Berube, 88, beloved husband of Dorothy (Labreque) Berube, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born December 28, 1931 in Caswell, ME to the late Charles and Julia Berube. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 37 years from Pratt & Whitney he was an avid fisherman, gardener, and the biggest Boston Red Sox Fan! He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant the world to him. Besides his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his Children; Ray and his wife Elsie, Charlene Smith and Gail Berube; his grandchildren; Bruce and his husband Joey, Jen, Carrie and her husband Mark, John and his wife Krissy; his great grandchildren, Brianna, Kaleb, Cameron, Johnny, Taylor and Dakota. Emery is predeceased by his 12 siblings. All services will be held privately, Emery will be laid to rest at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, East Windsor is handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020