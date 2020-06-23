Emery John Vincent Stanyek, 81 of Wethersfield, loving and devoted husband to Kathleen (Avena) Stanyek, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Emery was born on February 11, 1939 and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the oldest of three children of the late John and Nancy (Bonica) Stanyek. Emery was proud of his Italian/Hungarian heritage, loved searching through antique shops along the CT shoreline and watching his grandchildren grow up. Emery served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era at Fort Dix, NJ and retired after a long career with UARCO Business Forms where he was a yearly member of the 100% Club. He raised his family in Wethersfield where he enjoyed his time as a member of UNICO National, Wethersfield Chapter. Along with his wife Kathy, Emery will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his two children, Jeff Stanyek of Cromwell and Christine Sousa of Wethersfield as well as three adored grandchildren; Emily, Meghan and Hailey Sousa. In addition to his parents, Emery was predeceased by his brother Joseph Stanyek. A Private family graveside service (to be live streamed) will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30am in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. The family requests memorial donations be made in Emery's name to the Hartford Healthcare at Home-Hospice 1290 Silas Deane Hwy 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has been entrusted with Emery's funeral arrangements. To extend online condolences, share a memory and for live streaming instructions, please visit Emery's webpage on farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.