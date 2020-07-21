Emil F. Loza, 101 years young of Cromwell, CT passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1919 in Lawrence, MA, a son to the late Frances and Agnes (Drzymala) Loza. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine M. (Conroy) Loza for almost 65 years. He was the father of Richard Loza and David Loza, and his wife Merle, both of Cromwell and Donald Loza and his wife Lisa of Carolina Beach, North Carolina. He was the proud grandfather of Michael, Richard, Jr. and Joshua of Cromwell and Alison Loza of Manassas, Virginia. Joshua is currently serving in the US Army. He was also predeceased by his sister, Lottie Otfinoski from Middletown, CT. Emil enlisted in the National Guard in 1940 and eventually became a Staff Sergeant in World War II, serving in the Philippines from 1942 until 1945 with the 169th Infantry, 43rd Division, and Company B of Fort Devens, MA. Prior to enlisting, he worked at the First National Grocery Store and delivered milk and dairy products for Hillside Dairy. The Conroy Family, in Middletown, was a customer on his route which is where he met his future wife, Catherine. He always said "from the first time I saw her, I knew she would be my wife". He retired from E. Rabinowe and Company in Middletown where he was the Warehouse Manager and Purchasing Agent for 35 years. Emil was loved by everyone he met. He loved any gathering where he could chat, laugh and enjoy the warmth of good company and a nice meal. He was a longtime member of the St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Rocky Hill and a recent member of the American Legion Post #105. He loved to travel to Florida and was a devoted sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, NE Patriots and UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball team. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 pm in the State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tunnel2Towers.org
