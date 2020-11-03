Emile A. Groleau, 92, of Wallingford, widower of Mary (Queor) Groleau, passed away Saturday (October 31, 2020) at Masonicare in Wallingford. Born in Williamstown, VT, he lived briefly in West Hartford and Hartford, moving to New Britain in 1956. He lived in New Britain until 2019 before moving to Masonicare. Emile served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a Fireman Apprentice during World War II and worked at Guida's Dairy in New Britain for 53 years, retiring in July, 2009. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Britain, the Men's Club at the church, and St. Jean's Society. Emile was also a member of Franco-American War Veterans, Post 26 in New Britain and served as Past Post and Department Commander as well as Past National Commander of Franco-American War Veterans. He served on the New Britain Veterans Council as Judge Advocate and was a delegate to the State Veterans Coalition in Rocky Hill. Surviving is a sister, Rollande Blakeslee of Meriden; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Mary, he was predeceased by a son, David Groleau; a brother and eight sisters. Funeral services are Wednesday (November 4, 2020) with calling hours from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM at St. Joseph Church of the Divine Providence Parish, 195 South Main Street, New Britain. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church of Holy Apostles Parish, 655 East Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com