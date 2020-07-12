Emilia Anacleto Day "Millie" Herrington, 93 of Newington, passed away at home on June 27, 2020. The daughter of the late Joaquim and Maria (DaSilva) Anacleto. She was born and raised in Hartford, moving to Newington in 1978. Millie worked for Travelers as a claims adjuster. In retirement she was very active. She volunteered at Grace Episcopal Church in Newington on the Altar Guild and leading kitchen volunteers to provide monthly meals for area shelters and was a member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening and spending time with her two cats. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all. She leaves her son, Charles F. Day and his wife Patricia of Newington; her daughter, Kathleen Day Bagioni and her husband Robert of Tolland; step-son, Lee Herrington and his wife Paula of Jupiter, FL; step-daughter, Anne Herrington of Malden, MA; grandchildren; David Bagioni, Rev. Elizabeth Bagioni, Kathryn Bagioni, Cindy McKissick, Shannon Lepak, C J Day, Caitlin Kostelis, Erin Day, Kate Wisecarver, and Tracey Hoover; and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Charles J. Day, and her second husband Earl W. Herrington. Emilia's funeral services will be held privately at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. The family asks instead of flowers donations be made to FoodShare or the Connecticut Humane Society. Duksa Family Funeral Homes has care of the arrangements. To share a memory with please visit www.duksa.net
.