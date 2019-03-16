Emilia (Kulatchov) Sivakoff, 83, of Southington, CT died March 13, 2019 after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late William John Sivakoff. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her two daughters: Natasha (Stephen) Koll of Oyster Bay, NY and Dr. Alla Sivakoff of Cheshire, CT. The two biggest joys of her life were caring and loving her two grandchildren, Carley Allen and William Allen. William Allen was lucky enough to share a birthday with Emilia for 13 years. Emilia had a wonderful smile, compassion for people and animals, and loved playing her bridge (just shy of becoming a Life Master). After attending school at Ohio State, to be close to her future husband, she moved with him to Connecticut, where they spent the majority of their lives together. William and Emilia were married for 42 years. Emilia taught foreign language in the school systems before she had her two daughters. She spoke Russian, French, and English fluently. A memorial donation may be made in her name to Hospice Home Care. Funeral services were held March 15 in Nanuet,NY. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the Cheshire Congregational Church in Cheshire.DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary