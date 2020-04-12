|
|
Emily MacEwen, 29, of Colchester, CT died peacefully at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family on April 7th, 2020. She fought a long, brave and courageous battle with cancer and the side effects of treatment. Throughout her battle, she always kept a positive attitude and a contagious smile. She made all of her caregivers feel like family. Emily was born on December 4th, 1990 in Royal Oak, MI, to Matthew and Cheryl MacEwen. She grew up in Glastonbury, CT and attended Glastonbury High School. She was a member of the Congregational Church in South Glastonbury and was active in Wednesday School and Youth Mission trips. She went on to Monmouth University in NJ to earn a degree in psychology. She ran cross country and track in high school and college. Along the way, she broke several school records and earned many championships as a mid-distance runner and relay team member. She earned her Masters in school counseling at the University of St. Josephs in West Hartford where she also coached cross country for four years. Most recently, she was the school counselor at Voluntown Elementary School in Voluntown, CT. She loved her job and was passionate for the children that she was entrusted to guide. She had a love of running, the beach, her cat Smitty, movies, and anything dealing with food. She loved her family and friends deeply. Emily's smile could light up a room, and she loved to make people laugh. As a very caring and compassionate person, she saw the good in everyone. She loved to see and help people succeed in every aspect of their life. Emily was a true light in this world. Her faith in God made her strong. Emily was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed. She would not want us to be sad, but to hold on to the cherished memories we have of her. A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend, Emily leaves behind her parents Matt and Cheryl of Glastonbury, CT; sister Megan Tracey and her husband Jeff Tracey of Marlborough, CT; sister Becky MacEwen of East Hartford, CT. She also leaves behind her grandmother, several aunts, uncles, and five nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandmother and both grandfathers. Interment will be private. A celebration of her life at the Congregational Church in South Glastonbury will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in recognition of the excellent care they provided her. Please send in memory of Emily MacEwen, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020