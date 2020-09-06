1/1
Emma Bell Gopie
1942 - 2020
Emma Bell Gopie, 78, departed this life on August 28, 2020. She was born on February 4,1942 in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Gussie Mae Brown and Wiley Lomick. In the early 1960s she move to West Hartford, CT. She worked for Cigna insurance for 35 years before retiring. She was a longtime dedicated member of Faith Assembly of God where she was a leader of the women's ministry and social committee. She leaves to cherish memory, her loving husband of 54 years, Robert D. Gopie "Bob Mellowtone Music"; two sisters, Willie Mae Sanchez and Mary Webber(Jerome); a special sister-in-law Veronica Graham(Carlton); granddaughter, Roshaunda Jones Wilkins(DeAngelo); two grandsons, Trezon Jefferson and David Parker, as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Walk Through Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Gopie family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
