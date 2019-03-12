Home

Emma Kate Brown, 89, of Hartford departed this life on March 1, 2019 in West Hartford, CT. She was born to the late Joseph & Annie (Claude) Adams on October 21, 1929 in Macon, GA. Emma was a loving mother and great listener. She was best known for her fabulous cooking and for loving everyone that she met. She was also a devoted member of Phillips Metropolitan CME Church in Hartford, CT for many years. Emma leaves to cherish her memories daughters Etta Jean Chavies & Lynette Samuel, grandchildren Dwayne Taylor, Daryl Taylor, Deirdre Taylor, Donyelle McBride & Lanisha Samuel, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family & friends. She was predeceased by her brother James Adams. A memorial service will be held for Emma on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 12PM at Phillips Metropolitan CME Church 2500 Main Street Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort to the Brown family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019
