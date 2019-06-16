Kallai Emma M. Emma M. Kallai, 85, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Charles Kallai, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Willimantic to the late Alexander and Barbara (Kovacs) Varga, she has been a resident of Windsor Locks for over 20 years. Emma served as a 4H leader for all her daughters, as well as many other children in South Windsor. Emma was a past member of Wapping Community Church (South Windsor) where she taught Sunday School classes and was also a member of the Hungarian Social Club in Ashford. Emma loved flowers and was an avid gardener, growing all the food for her family. Her children and grandchildren were her whole world and she instilled her work ethic in all of her daughters. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be dearly missed. Besides her husband Charles, she is survived by her daughters, Helen Eatherton and her husband James of Windsor, Emma Garcia and her husband Steven of East Granby, Susan Moscaritolo and her husband Nicolas of Ashland, MA, Rose Jones and her husband Richard of Granby, Ilona Nollman and her husband Andrew of Norwich; her grandchildren, Victoria and Catherine Eatherton, Nicole Garcia, Jenna and Stephanie Moscaritolo; her sisters, Irene Hipsky and her husband Harold, Matilda Thurlow, Irma Glew, Barbara Nagy, and Kay Varga; her sister-in-law Marion Varga; her brother-in-law Chester Ryan; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her siblings Alexander Varga, Jr., Edward Varga, Paul Varga, Lillian Leffingwell, Sylvia Ryan; and her in-laws Eunice Varga, Charles Thurlow, Charles Nagy, Gene Glew, and Thomas Leffingwell; and her niece and nephews, Valerie Varga, Harold Hipsky, Jr., and William Leffingwell. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com WINDSOR LOCKS Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary