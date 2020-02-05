Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
45 Daly Ave
New Britain,, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
45 Daly Ave
New Britain, CT
View Map
1928 - 2020
Emma W. Pierce, 91, of New Britain, CT heavenly transitioned in her sleep at home Tuesday, January 29, 2020. Emma was born May 24, 1928 in Greenville, SC and was the daughter of the late Walter Goosby and Hattie Williams. She retired from Fafnir Bearing and Company and HRA (Human Resources Agency) of New Britain. Emma served as treasurer for the United Auto Workers (UAW) local 133. She was a member of the Democratic Town Committee for over twenty years. Emma served as State Central Committee woman, Treasurer of the State Federation of Black Woman, and as Democratic State Party Treasurer. She was the first recipient of the state party's Ella Grasso Award and Governor William O'Neil award. Emma was one of the Tri-Founders of the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of New Britain where she served for over thirty years. She was a lifelong member of Grace CME Church and a founding member of McCullough Temple CME Church of New Britain where she served in many capacities over the years. Emma was a Member of Anna Warmsley Temple #1073 since 1956 where she served as Daughter Ruler for many years and as a Grand District Deputy. Although Emma was very proud of all of her successes, she believed being a mother; grandmother, aunt, and mentor were her greatest accomplishments. Emma is survived by her two children Piccola Clark of New Britain, CT, and Michael (Greta) Pierce Sr., of Glastonbury, CT, her eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Emma was predeceased by her husband of fifty years, Dallas Pierce, her daughter Patricia Pierce, and her five brothers, Fred, John, Walter, Thomas, and Otis and her sister Rebecca Aiken. Homegoing Celebration for Emma will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 45 Daly Ave., New Britain, CT. with the Rev. Thomas A. Mills, Jr., Pastor, presiding. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. The Pride of CT Lodge of Elks #1437 and Anna Warmsley Temple #1073 will hold a service at 11 a.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted at the church Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Pierce family or to share a memory of Emma, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020
