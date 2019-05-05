Emmanuel D. Scata, 79, of Manchester, beloved husband of over 56 years to JoAnn (Thayer) Scata, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born June 19,1939, in Hartford, to the late Sebastian and Lucy (Visone) Scata. Manny attended his schooling in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1957, where he was also an All-State quarterback and refereed for high school football games as an adult. Manny worked for Appliance Buyers Credit Corporation, Ritter Finance and The Money Store. He then owned and operated The Wine Seller package store in Vernon for several years. After his retirement, he pursued his life-long love of golf and volunteered at the M.A.C.C. food pantry. He was an excellent cook and an avid reader. Manny's greatest happiness came from being with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and loved taking them "shopping". Manny was blessed with good neighbors, golf buddies, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. He was a father figure to his younger brothers, Francis and David. Most recently, he looked forward to his weekly golf outings with Francis. He depended on David to research medical options allowing him to make informed decisions. The brothers and wives enjoyed frequent family dinners together at each other's homes. In addition to his wife JoAnn, Manny is survived by his daughter, Karen Bos and her husband Arie and their daughter Siena of Bourne, MA; his son John Scata and his wife Jennifer (Collins) and their children William and Daniella of Austin, TX; his daughter Terry Ann Stevens and her husband Matthew and their children Kevin, Kaitlyn and Derek of Virginia Beach, VA; his two brothers Francis Scata and his wife Frances (Roath) of Glastonbury and David Scata and his wife Carol (Morris) of Lebanon, his sister-in-law Laurie Darman who he affectionately called his "second wife", his very close brother-in-law Michael Thayer and his wife Evelyn who were always there helping during countless medical emergencies. Manny had many doctors, but a very special thank you to his cardiologist, Dr. Dahhan. She saved his life multiple times, was always available to him when he needed her and even succeeded in getting him enrolled in a life-saving experimental study at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 E. Middle Tpke., Manchester. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC) P.O. Box 3804, Manchester, CT 06045-3804. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019