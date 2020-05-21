Ency S. Richardson, 79, of Harwinton, CT passed away peacefully Friday, May 15th at Seabury Life Care in Bloomfield following a battle with glioblastoma. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA on January 3, 1941, daughter of the late Helen T. and Leonard H. Schick, Ency graduated from Alexis I Dupont High School in Wilmington, DE and soon after married and began her family. Ency was a homemaker, mother, writer, master gardener, and friend to all. Her adult years were spent in Farmington, CT where she raised her family and Harwinton, CT where she built a rich life together with Neville Doherty, her companion of 32 years. Ency was proud to graduate in 1986 from Trinity College, Phi Beta Kappa, with a degree in Psychology and Russian Studies. Described as a "Force of Life" Ency knew no strangers. Whether at church, the grocery store, hiking trail, theatre lobby, or wherever, people were warmly drawn into Ency's orbit. She scooped people into her life without questions, be it a Samoan missionary or simply a friend who needed a place to stay, a hot meal, and a kind word. Her Harwinton home, described by Ency as a Magic Kingdom, was just that. Considered by Ency as her life's work, she and Neville brought the property to life. There they provided sanctuary for their family, friends and all God's creations. Through four seasons of entertaining, they held skating parties, bonfires, solstice celebrations, holiday gatherings, maple syrup making events, and much more. It became a true fairyland with a living gingerbread-style house, cottages, meandering trails, wooden bridges, gardens, fishponds, bubbling brooks, and trees full of life and spirit. When you walked the Magic Kingdom with Ency, you felt those spirits, and if you didn't, she reminded you they were there. Happiest of times were those sharing the property with others, and if you were lucky, staying for a meal. Ency was a natural cook. Volunteering and service to others was something Ency just did, whether it be The Stanley Whitman House, First Church Congregational, White Memorial Conservation Center, Heifer International, or simply helping neighbors and friends. She cherished her regular visits with the late Kathryn Cronkite, a steadfast friend with Cerebral Palsy. Writing was a passion and a skill. In the works is a book titled "A Piece of Vermont in Connecticut." Gathering with friends was natural, whether it be with the Fab 5, Salon, Farmington Villagers, First Church Members, Writing groups, and so many more. Nobody was ever excluded--Ency's friendship circle was wide and diverse. Ency traveled frequently including trips to Italy, the UK, Finland, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Peru, Chile, Canada, Alaska, Utah, Maryland and Florida but she was particularly enamored with the state of Maine having chosen Colby College as her original destination for higher learning and embraced the Maine coast in her sailing adventures with Neville. Ency adored her grandchildren Samantha, Hannah, Max, Erin, and JT, and was particularly talented at making their visits to The Leadmine magical. Fresh sheets, a new book, stuffed animal or story of a wildlife encounter always awaited them and they eagerly returned. She spread her warmth near and far to Neville's grandchildren Rachel, Chelsea, Olivia, Stephanie, baby Kai and both Tylers. In addition to her parents, Ency was predeceased by Jean T. and Murrell R. Kiefer her beloved aunt and uncle, cousin John Kiefer, and beloved companion Rufus. She is survived by her children Heidi Ergin (Tarik), Chris Richardson, Amy O'Reilly (James), grandchildren, daughter-in-law Norma Richardson, and son-in-law Jim Leary, as well as Neville, his siblings, his children, and his grandchildren. Ency will be laid to rest alongside her parents in Bethlehem, PA. There will be a celebration of a life well-lived at First Church of Christ, Congregational, 1652 in Farmington, CT at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to her church at 75 Main St., Farmington, CT 06032, https://www.firstchurch1652.org/give or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, https://www.heifer.org/give/one-time.html. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 21 to May 24, 2020.