Enid Lamata Forbes, 94, departed this life on June 27, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1924 in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica to the late Paul Beckford and Maude Slack Beckford. Enid was a very kind person with a great sense of humor who loved her family dearly. She was a member of Rehoboth Church of God in Bloomfield, CT, sang in the choir and was always very well-dressed. She leaves to cherish her memory, two brother; two nieces, Gracelyn Beckford and Claudette Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. A celebration of her life will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT at 12:00PM with a visitation from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. Interment will take place in Jamaica at a later date. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Enid Forbes, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019