Enid Maud Blake, 91, of Bloomfield, CT, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Dalton, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on August 8th, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph and Daisy Campbell (Rowe), Enid was raised in Jamaica and migrated to the United States about 18 years ago. Before migrating to the US, Enid spent most of her life as a homemaker. Enid leaves to cherish her memories, four loving children: son, Alvin Blake and his wife Carmen of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Egon Blake and his wife Monica of Etobicoke, ON, Canada, daughter, Hyacinth Gray of Bloomfield, CT, daughter, Elaine Mackenzie of Spring Valley, New York; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Enid is predeceased by husband, Vivian Blake; father and mother, Joseph and Daisy Rowe; daughter, Cordet Blake; sister, Maize Rowe; two brothers, Carlton Hill and Derrick Rowe. Due to the pandemic that we are in, the funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her celebration of life on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM by following this link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/67759098 The family wishes to thank Dr. Scheuster E. Christie, Dr. Richard Atlas, Dr. Mark Belsky, Dr. Sankar Niranjan, her caregivers from Angel Touch Care, and daughter Hyacinth Gray for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Enid over the past several years. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.