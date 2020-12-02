Enoil "Kitou" Levesque, 94, of Wethersfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Edna (Michaud) Levesque. Born in Grand Falls, Canada, son of the late Homer and Mabel (Poitras) Levesque, he was a resident of Wethersfield since 1995 and a member of the Church of the Incarnation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and worked in construction all his life. Dad was a hard worker, loved a good joke, and treasured his family. A loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, he leaves his six children, Ginette Mace and her husband John of Laconia, NH, Denise Alexinski of Windsor, Linda Peterson of Wethersfield, Darold Levesque and his wife Patty of West Hartford, Daniel Levesque of Plainville, and Thomas Levesque and his wife Sue of Barkhamsted, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Gaetane Perreault of Quebec and Gilberte Tardif of New Brunswick, Canada. He was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, all of Canada. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. He will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Fisette-Batzner, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington has charge of the arrangements. His family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, staff and especially, Molly at Avery Heights for the loving care they provided to our dad. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Food Share, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.