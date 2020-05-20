Enrico "Rick" J. Spalvieri, 81, of Farmington, beloved husband to Marion (Troetti) Spalvieri, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. He was born on March, 11 1939, the son of the late Nazzareno and Frances (Zange) Spalvieri. Enrico was raised in Scarsdale, New York, where he earned varsity letters from Scarsdale High School in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to college to receive his associate degree from The State College of Florida in 1960. In 1962, Rick and Marion moved to Harrison, New York where they raised their three children. In 1963, Rick opened and operated a landscaping and construction company, Spalvieri Landscaping Corp. After selling his business in 1998, Rick and Marion moved to Canton to be closer to his children and Rick began working as a greenskeeper at the Golf Club of Avon, He retired in 2014. Rick was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Ann in Avon Connecticut and a member of The Prince Thomas of Savoy Italian Club. Rick was also an avid hunter and gardener; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 60 years; Marion (Troetti) Spalvieri of Farmington, his two sons; Joseph A. Spalvieri and his wife Dina of Kent and Christopher M. Spalvieri and his wife Tara of Newtown; his daughter; Lisa A. Seminara and her husband Nicholas of Avon; his grandchildren; Samantha and her husband Jason, Gabrielle, Christopher, Rebecca, Martina, Madelyn and Nicholas and his great-grandchild; Harper. A memorial service for Rick will be held at a later date at the Church of St. Ann in Avon. Donations in Enrico's memory may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.