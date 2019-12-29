Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Enrique "Rick" Rivera passed away suddenly, December 26, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Rivera; his brothers, Javier Rivera, Luis Rivera and his wife Donna, and Elvis Rivera and his wife Marsha; his sister, Yolanda Salazar and her husband Ivan, his sister-in-law, Valerie Rivera; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Enrique Rivera and a brother Tony Rivera. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
