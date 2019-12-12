Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Enza Caramma


1923 - 2019
Enza Caramma Obituary
Enza (Buccheri) Caramma, 96, of Glastonbury and formerly Wethersfield, beloved mother, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Floridia, province of Siracusa, Sicily on July 1, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Santo and Carmela (Mancarella) Buccheri. Enza worked for the State of CT Tax Department for 14 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the South End Seniors for many years. Enza enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and cooking. More than anything, she cherished time spent with her family. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Enza will be forever missed by her five children, Sebastian "Sebby" Caramma and wife Eve of South Windsor, Santo Caramma and wife Nelly of Manchester, Claudio Caramma of Stuart, FL, Tina Cicero and husband Sal of Hartford and Carmela Paul and husband Michael of Delray Beach, FL; 12 adored grandchildren and 23 cherished great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Sebby Buccheri and wife Rosa of Hartford, Salvatore Buccheri and wife Adelina and Umberto Buccheri and wife Carmel, all of Australia; one sister, Iolanda Bazzano and husband Frank of South Windsor, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members in the U.S., Italy and Australia. She was predeceased by two sisters, Rosaria and Giuseppa. Special thanks to Tammy and the Staff of Salmon Brook Center of Glastonbury for their care and compassion. The funeral service will be on Saturday (December 14th) at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Enza's memory may be made to The , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of Enza with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
