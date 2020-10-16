1/1
Epifania Robles
1938 - 2020
Epifania "Epeca" Robles, 82, of Hartford, beloved widow of Crisogono N. Robles, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Ocros, Ancash, Peru, daughter of the late Eustaquio and Demetria (Velasquez) Romero and had lived in Hartford for many years. Epifania worked for Travelers Insurance for many years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows Church Hartford. She was also very much involved with Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros and Hermandad Virgen del Rosario de Ocros, both in Hartford. She is survived by a son, Miguel A. Robles and his wife Ana of Wethersfield, a daughter, Miny Robles of Hartford. Her 3 brothers and spouses; Alejandro and Matilde Romero, Roman and Rosario Romero, and Lizardo and Maria Romero. Her 3 sisters and spouses, Herminia and Lino Robles, Emilia and Ipolito Cabanillas, and Marcelina Romero. Epifania also leaves a half-sister and was predeceased by her daughter Rhoda Alvarado and several brothers and sisters. Affectionately known as "Mama Peck" by her 4 grandchildren she leaves behind; Andrew Alvarado and his wife Shannon, and Ashley, Erin, and Kristen Robles, and her great granddaughter Ailish Alvarado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, 3 PM to 6 PM at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk., Wethersfield.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
OCT
19
Burial
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Condolences from Angelica Bustamante and Family. We hold dear memories with Mimi, Rhoda and their mom and dad when we were neighbors on Edgewood street in Hartford. RIP
Angelica Bustamante
Friend
October 16, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
