Erana D'Antonio
Erana L. D'Antonio

Erana L. D'Antonio Obituary
Erana L. (Michaud) D'Antonio, 68, beloved wife for 48 years to Dominick F. D'Antonio, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in Biddeford, ME, daughter of the late Rene and Stella (Lagasse) Michaud and lived in Wethersfield for over 40 years. Rana was a Home Health Care worker in Wethersfield for over a decade. Besides her husband, she is survived by her mother-in-law Giovanna D'Antonio of Wethersfield, her two sons Michael J. D'Antonio of Wethersfield and Dominick A. D'Antonio and his wife Stacie of Wallingford. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren Sarah, Alena and Anthony, her brother Raymond Michaud and his wife Carmen of Manchester, several cousins, uncles, aunts and best friends to name a few Joanne, Bev, Pris, Betty and Sharon.The funeral will begin on Saturday, April 13, 9:15 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, in The Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-8 PM on Friday, April 12. Contributions in Rana's memory may be made to , 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067, or the Jefferson House, 1 John H Stewart Dr, Newington, CT 06111. The family would like to thank Jefferson House for all of their compassionate care. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share condolences or a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
